STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh rolls out enhanced social security pension scheme

The enhanced social security pension of Rs 1500 is a threefold increase from the Rs 500 that the BJP-SAD government gave.

Published: 31st August 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched an enhanced monthly social security pension of Rs 1,500, which is a threefold increase from the Rs 500 that was given by the earlier SAD-BJP alliance government.

He also paid tributes to former chief minister late Beant Singh on his 26th death anniversary and observed two minutes of silence.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said that Sardar Beant Singh laid down his life for peace, which ultimately led to a congenial atmosphere to ensure economic development of the state.

Amarinder Singh also disbursed cheques of the enhanced pension to 10 beneficiaries to mark the symbolic launch of the scheme across the state, an official statement said.

Three beneficiaries -- Paramjit Kaur an elderly woman from Jalandhar, Mamta Rani a widow from Patiala and Inderjit Singh a differently-abled person from Gurdaspur -- expressed gratitude to the chief minister for doubling the monthly pension from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500, it said.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary lauded the chief minister for doubling the pension 27 lakh beneficiaries.

With the increase, the annual budget for disbursal of these security pensions has gone up to Rs 4,800 crore, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Congress government Punjab social security pensions Sardar Beant Singh
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp