'Sikhs for Justice' leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu booked for assassination threat to Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Tuesday registered a case against the ISI-backed Khalistan ideologue Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) over his assassination threat to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said an FIR has been registered against Pannu, his associates, and other SFJ members at the State Cyber Crime Police Station SAS Nagar, under Sections 10 (a) and 13 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, besides sections 153, 153A IPC and Section-124 A of IPC.

Gupta said Pannu threatened to assassinate the Chief Minister who is an elected constitutional head of the government of Punjab.

Citing preliminary investigations into a video posted on SFJ's Facebook page on August 28, Gupta said the visuals clearly suggested a criminal conspiracy against the Chief Minister, who was shown as being targeted with a gun and bullets.

It may be recalled that SFJ had in July issued a threat against Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The outfit had claimed that it will not allow the CM to hoist the national flag on Independence Day. The Himachal Police had then registered a case against Pannu.

Sikhs For Justice, a US-based pro-Khalistani outfit, was banned by the Union Government through a notification issued on July 10, 2019, in the exercise of powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The move came after it was found that the SFJ was carrying out activities prejudicial to the internal security of India and the public order and have the potential of disrupting the peace, unity, and integrity of the country. It had also been found to have involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere under the garb of a peaceful campaign to form a sovereign country called Khalistan.

Meanwhile, CM Amarinder Singh warned Pannu against any attempt to disturb the state’s peace, stability, and communal harmony.

Amarinder asserted that any bid by the SFJ to create trouble in Punjab would be countered with the full might of his government. "Nobody will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in Punjab and again plunge our people into the dark abyss of the terrorism, which took thousands of innocent lives,” Amarinder said, warning of a befitting response to SFJ’s disruptive and divisive acts.

Punjab is the land of the Gurus, who had always propagated the ideology of oneness of humanity, the CM said, adding "Pannu’s attempts to fan hatred, divisiveness, and violence in the name of religion has already been strongly rejected by the people of Punjab and India, who want to live and prosper in peace. All political leaders and parties had condemned Pannu’s Pak ISI-funded campaign for a separate nation."