STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Firozabad DM orders closure of schools till Sep 6 after dengue outbreak in district

The district magistrate, in his order issued on Monday night, said it will be applicable to all government and non-government schools as well as coaching institutions.

Published: 31st August 2021 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has ordered closure of all schools for classes 1 to 8 till September 6 following the death of around 40 people, mostly children, due to suspected dengue in the past few days.

The district magistrate, in his order issued on Monday night, said it will be applicable to all government and non-government schools as well as coaching institutions.

He warned of strict action against anyone disobeying the order.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited some dengue patients in the district on Monday, said 32 children and seven adults have died till now.

He had said that teams would be formed to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

However, Firozabad MLA Manish Asija had told PTI on Sunday that more than 40 children have died due to dengue in the district since August 22.

The chief minister had told reporters on Monday that the first case was detected on August 18 and family members of patients started their treatment in private hospitals and clinics.

He had also said that samples from some patients should be sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow and National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The chief minister had directed officials concerned to ensure proper sanitation in the district.

He had also visited the 100-bed ward of the government hospital to meet the children affected by dengue and check the arrangements for their treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firozabad Dengue
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp