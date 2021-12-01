STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Beauty of democracy': LS Chair on TRS pausing protest to allow woman member to raise issue

As Pramila Bisoyi of the BJD got up to raise the issue of maternity benefits for more women, the LS chair requested protesting TRS MPs to allow her to make her point, to which they obliged.

Published: 01st December 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of the TRS, shouting slogans and displaying placards over farmer issues in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday briefly paused their protest to allow a woman member to raise the issue of maternity benefits, with the Chair hailing the gesture as "beauty of democracy".

As Pramila Bisoyi of the Biju Janata Dal got up to raise the issue of maternity benefits for more women, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, requested Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members to allow the senior member to make her point without disruption, to which they obliged.

After Bisoyi made her remarks with TRS pausing their protests, Agrawal said, "This is the beauty of democracy, it is its strength."

The TRS members have been protesting in Lok Sabha over farmers' issues, including paddy procurement by the Centre.

