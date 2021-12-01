STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Assembly speaker voices disapproval of ugly spat between members

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and BJP's Sanjay Saraogi had engaged in an ugly spat before the commencement of the day's proceedings.

Published: 01st December 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha

Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday had a word of admonition for an incident of the previous day when two members of rival political groups hurled abuses at each other and virtually came to blows outside the House.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and BJP's Sanjay Saraogi had engaged in an ugly spat before the commencement of the day's proceedings when they were on camera, lined up by TV journalists to offer their take on some issue.

The speaker said "it was such an unfortunate episode. Yesterday was a rare day when this House conducted cent per cent business. Members could ask all their scheduled questions and the government replied to these. But, we are in the news for another regrettable reason".

He sought to remind the members that "reputation of this august House is at stake" and "we all are facing nothing short of a trial by fire (agni-pariksha)".

Comparing the membership of the legislature to "riding a tiger", Sinha warned that "if we let our guard down, the beast is going to devour us".

The speaker, who is himself a veteran BJP leader, also said, "I have been a member of this House for long. For me, all its members are like a family. As the head of this family, I urge you all, irrespective of whether you are in the opposition or the ruling dispensation, to refrain from making baseless allegations against each other which only tarnishes the reputation of this House".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Kumar Sinha Bihar Assembly Sanjay Saraogi Bhai Virendra RJD BJP
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp