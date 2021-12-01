Coast Guard likely to induct 10 new advanced light helicopters by May 2022

By PTI

JAKHAU: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is likely to induct 10 new advanced light helicopters procured from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited by May 2022, its spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Moreover, the ICG is planning to induct one offshore patrol vessel (OPV) in 2021 and two pollution control vessels (PCVs) by 2025, added the spokesperson.

The ICG has concluded a contract for procurement of 16 advanced light helicopters (ALH) Mk-III from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru, which is in consonance with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Out of the 16 ALH ordered, six have already been inducted into the ICG and the remaining 10 aircraft are likely to be inducted by May 2022.

The ICG has a total of 68 aircraft such as Dornier and ALH in its fleet currently and a total of 158 ships including OPVs, FPVs, ACVs, and PCVs.

In addition, eight fast patrol vessels (FPVs) and 12 air cushion vehicles (ACVs) are at various stages of induction, the spokesperson noted.