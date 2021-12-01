Dean of Bengaluru hospital removed after bodies of 2 Covid victims found in mortuary after 16 months

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the news that two COVID-19 bodies had been lying in the mortuary of ESI Hospital, Rajajinagar, for 16 months, the Employees State Insurance Corporation, which comes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has removed the dean.

On Wednesday, Dr. Renuka Ramaiah, director professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology, was appointed as dean in-charge, in place of Dr. Jeetendra Kumar.

The New Indian Express had on November 29 reported that due to negligence by the hospital, the bodies of two COVID-19 patients were left undisposed though the patients passed away in July 2020.

As there were many COVID-19 bodies during that time, it was decided to shift them to the new mortuary. Later, the old mortuary, which was near the oxygen gas pipeline of the hospital, was closed down. The hospital authorities concerned too forgot to dispose of the two bodies lying inside the mortuary, a staff member said.

The bodies were discovered when the housekeeping staffers was cleaning the premises and reported foul smell.