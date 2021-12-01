STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision to take farm laws back cannot make the BJP a farmer-friendly party: Bhupesh Baghel

Baghel, who has been appointed senior observer for the next years's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, claimed that the BJP has not fulfilled any poll promise.

Published: 01st December 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh lives in fear under the BJP rule as it is a party of dictators where voices of dissent are stifled, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Wednesday.

Baghel, who has been appointed senior observer for the next years's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, claimed that the BJP has not fulfilled any poll promise, instead it is trying to divert people's attention by making religious remarks.

"Congress is the only party in UP which is fighting against the ruling BJP. Two other opposition parties, SP and BSP both appear to be compromised in favour of the BJP," he told PTI in an interview.

Baghel said Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results will be very different from previous elections and may surprise many poll pundits.

"It is a fact that UP lives in fear under the BJP rule. If I can express my opinion in just one sentence, Uttar Pradesh is being ruled by the party of dictators, where a voice of dissent is punished," he said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister said the Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws is a "political move" and farmers have lost faith in the Narendra Modi government.

"It is clearly visible that farmers have lost all their faith in Modi government. Now, they don't trust the BJP anymore. The political damage is permanent. The decision to take the laws back cannot make the BJP a farmer-friendly party," he said.

