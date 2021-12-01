Eye on 2022 polls, AAP plans a Tiranga Yatra in Punjab on December 2 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With assembly elections in Punjab a couple of months away, Aam Aadmi Party is likely to take out a Tiranga Yatra in Pathankot on December 2. Earlier, the party had conducted a similar campaign in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be leading the yatra. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will also take part in it.

The yatra is seen as an attempt to assuage the feelings of the Hindu community of Punjab. Hindu-dominated Pathankot has traditionally been a stronghold of BJP.

Meanwhile, AAP Punjab co-in-charge and MLA from Delhi, Raghav Chadha, has challenged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to provide Scheduled Caste (SC) families with 5-5 Marla plots and to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to all employees, especially who belong to SC, who lost their lives while discharging their duties during the covid pandemic.

Chadha said that if Channi did not do so, then after winning the 2022 elections in Punjab, Kejriwal would give 5-5 plots to SC families. All those martyred while doing their jobs would be given financial aid of `1 crore.

Supporting the demands of the employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM), AAP senior leader and Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema said that upon the formation of AAP government in Punjab after the assembly elections, the NHM employees would be regularised.

Cheema along with the party’s Youth Wing co-president, Anmol Gagan Mann, visited the state-level dharna rally of the NHM employees in Kharar and met the protesters.

Community health officers, doctors, nurses, clerical and other contractual staff under the NHM participated in the rally.

