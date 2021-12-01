STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former finance secretary in three-member panel to decide EWS criteria

The government has constituted a committee to revisit the criteria for determining the economically weaker sections (EWS) to provide them reservation.

Published: 01st December 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

reservation reservation jobs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has constituted a committee to revisit the criteria for determining the economically weaker sections (EWS) to provide them reservation. The government had informed the Supreme Court last week that it has taken a decision to revisit the criteria.

The committee members are former finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, member secretary of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) V K Malhotra and principal economic advisor to the government Sanjay Sanyal. The committee has been asked to complete its work within three weeks.

In an official memorandum issued on Tuesday, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said the government constituted the committee in accordance with the commitment given to the Supreme Court to revisit the criteria for determining the economically weaker sections (EWS) in terms of the provisions of the explanation to Article 15 of the Constitution.

The committee will revisit the criterion in determining the EWS category keeping in view the observations of the Supreme Court.

It will also examine various approaches so far followed in the country for identifying EWS and recommend criteria that may be adopted for identifying EWS category in the future.

The Centre’s earlier decision to set an annual income of `8 lakh to determine EWS was criticised by the Supreme Court. The panel was formed after that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Bhushan Pandey economically weaker sections Reservation EWS Quota
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp