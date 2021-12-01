STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four beat up man in MP, record video with 'Pawri ho rahi hai' meme

The victim, Amit Pandey, told reporters that he was going to his native village Khajua when the accused - Prince Patel, Suraj Prajapati, Lalla Pandit and Shadab - intercepted him in the night.

Published: 01st December 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

REWA: Four men allegedly beat up their friend severely on suspicion of being a police informer and recorded a video of the incident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said.

The incident took place in July this year, but different videos of the brutal thrashing, including one based on Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen's "Pawri ho rahi hai" meme surfaced on Tuesday.

"We have got the information on Tuesday about the video pertaining to thrashing of a youth by his friends in July. An FIR has been registered against the four accused on the victim's complaint," Rewa's Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin told reporters on Tuesday.

The victim, Amit Pandey, told reporters that he was going to his native village Khajua when the accused - Prince Patel, Suraj Prajapati, Lalla Pandit and Shadab - intercepted him in the night.

"They accused me of giving information to police about the sale of their 10 boxes of cough syrup (sold as a narcotic substance). They brutally beat me up for three hours in Khajua. Later, they took me to Rewa and thrashed me again till morning," he alleged.

Meanwhile, five videos of the thrashing incident surfaced in which the victim was seen being hit with sticks, slapped and kicked.

In one of the videos, an accused was heard saying in local dialect, "This is me, these are my friends and we are partying."

As he completes the statement, all the accused shout and start kicking the victim.

Bhasin said the four accused have been identified.

Two of them are already in jail (in other cases), another one has been detained and search is underway for the fourth accused, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawri ho rahi ha Meme Online Humour
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp