Goa Forward Party reaches out to Congress ahead of 2022 polls

Published: 01st December 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in Delhi and extended his support to the Congress for the Goa election.

Both the parties have decided to fight the elections together and a decision on seat-sharing would be taken soon, Congress’ Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundurao said.  

“We will fight together and give a clean and transparent government in Goa. This meeting was for sealing the alliance.” 

Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar also met Rahul and extended his support to Congress.

Sardesai shared a picture of the meeting with Rahul on Twitter.

“Met Rahul Gandhi today with my colleagues. We have agreed to fight unitedly and determinedly on behalf of the people to end the corrupt, incompetent and undemocratic rule of the BJP in Goa,” he tweeted.

Elections are to be held in Goa in February-March next year. After the high-profile exit of former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, the Congress is looking to forge an alliance with the GFP as well as the Nationalist Congress Party.  

