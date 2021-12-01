STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India saw 645 heavy rainfall, 168 very heavy rainfall events in November, highest in 5 years: IMD

Published: 01st December 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters struggle near Indira Gandhi Square in Puducherry amid water stagnation following heavy rains. (Photo | Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country saw 645 events of heavy rainfall and 168 of very heavy rainfall in November, the highest in the month in five years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It recorded 11 extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) events in the month, equalling the number reported last year.

The country saw 645 events of heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) and 168 events of very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.5 mm) in November, the highest in the last five years, according to the IMD's data.

Peninsular India reported most of the extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall events, which claimed 44 lives in Andhra Pradesh, 16 in Tamil Nadu, 15 in Karnataka and three in Kerala.

The Met office also said the country received 56.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 30.5 mm -- an excess of 85.4 per cent -- in November.

Peninsular India gauged 160 per cent more rainfall -- 232.7 mm against the average of 89.5 mm.

