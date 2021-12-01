STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman constable gets nod for sex change

Prominent psychologists have confirmed that she was having the gender identity disorder since childhood, an official said.

Published: 01st December 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Gender

Image for representation

By PTI

BHOPAL: A woman constable in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday got permission from the state home department for getting her sex changed to male, a senior official said.

"This is the first case in Madhya Pradesh where permission to change the sex from female to male has been given in any government department of the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora claimed while talking to PTI.

She discharges all her duties like any other male constable.

Prominent psychologists have confirmed that she was having the gender identity disorder since childhood, the official said.

"The home department has given its permission to the state director general of police (DGP) to allow the woman constable to get her sex changed as she has been having the gender identity disorder since childhood," he said.

In 2019, the constable applied for getting her sex changed by formally submitting an application along with an affidavit to the police headquarters and also published her intention for the same in a government gazette, he said.

The police headquarters forwarded her application to the home department for granting the nod, he said.

"As per the rules, an Indian citizen has the right to choose his/her sex without taking into account his/her religion and caste.

Based on this premise, the state home department has given its permission to the police headquarters to allow the constable to change her sex as desired," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh cop cop gender reassignment surgery
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp