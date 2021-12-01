Madhya Pradesh woman constable gets nod for sex change

By PTI

BHOPAL: A woman constable in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday got permission from the state home department for getting her sex changed to male, a senior official said.

"This is the first case in Madhya Pradesh where permission to change the sex from female to male has been given in any government department of the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora claimed while talking to PTI.

She discharges all her duties like any other male constable.

Prominent psychologists have confirmed that she was having the gender identity disorder since childhood, the official said.

"The home department has given its permission to the state director general of police (DGP) to allow the woman constable to get her sex changed as she has been having the gender identity disorder since childhood," he said.

In 2019, the constable applied for getting her sex changed by formally submitting an application along with an affidavit to the police headquarters and also published her intention for the same in a government gazette, he said.

The police headquarters forwarded her application to the home department for granting the nod, he said.

"As per the rules, an Indian citizen has the right to choose his/her sex without taking into account his/her religion and caste.

Based on this premise, the state home department has given its permission to the police headquarters to allow the constable to change her sex as desired," the official said.