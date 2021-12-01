STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Court rejects Teltumbde's interim bail plea to visit mother after brother's encounter death

Anand Teltumbde is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai following his arrest in the Elgar Parishad case in April 2020.

Published: 01st December 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NIA court here on Wednesday denied interim bail to activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to visit his nonagenarian mother in wake of the death of his brother Milind Teltumbde, a top Naxal leader, in an encounter with security forces last month.

Anand Teltumbde is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai following his arrest in the Elgar Parishad case in April 2020.

Special court judge D E Kothalikar rejected his temporary bail application.

In the plea filed on November 23, Anand Teltumbde had said that he came to know that his brother Milind Teltumbde, one of the wanted accused in the case, was killed on November 13 in Gadchiroli.

He added that his mother is over 90 years old and at such a moment of bereavement, he being the eldest in the family, not only his presence by the side of the mother and his siblings would be of great moral support, but also gathering of all family members would be a solace to each other.

In the plea, he had sought 15-day bail.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Surendra Gadling has moved a plea seeking plastic chair and table inside prison.

He also sought permission for allowing a personal shaving kit to him.

The court has sought a report from the prison authorities and posted the matter for hearing on December 8.

Anand Teltumbde and other activists were initially booked by the Pune police after violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima village near Pune, a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was held in the city on December 31, 2017.

Inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made at the conclave triggered the violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day, the police had alleged.

According to police, the event was "backed" by Maoists.

Later on, the NIA later took over the probe into the case.

Milind Teltumbde was among the 26 Naxals who were killed in the encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head for his alleged involvement in violent activities against the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand teltumbde Elgar Parishad case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp