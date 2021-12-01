STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi government avoids clear reply to MSP question in Parliament

Published: 01st December 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:40 AM

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has avoided a clear reply on legal backing to minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural crops. In a written reply to the question, ‘Whether the government has any plan to introduce legal backing to MSP to agricultural products’ in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture did not state anything clearly. The ministry also said it doesn’t have data on farmer deaths during the agitations.

The question was asked by Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan. The ministry’s reply was about the existing provision of MSP for crops.

“Government of India announces Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 22 major agricultural commodities of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) each year in both the crop seasons after taking into account the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP),” the reply said.

It also said that the government extends price support for paddy and wheat through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies.

“Under this policy, whatever food grains are offered by farmers within the stipulated period and conforming to the specifications prescribed by the government are purchased at MSP by the state government agencies including FCI for Central Pool,” it said.

The reply also said that oilseeds, pulses and copra of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) are procured from registered farmers under the Price Support Scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), as per prescribed guidelines at MSP in consultation with the concerned state government. 

Farmers' unions demand a law to guarantee MSP. On Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government must bring a legislation to guarantee this to protect the interests of farmers.

