MP man kills dog after it bites his son, brutality video goes viral

The incident took place about a month back in Simariatal village, while a video of the brutal killing surfaced on social media on Sunday, following which an animal activist lodged a police complaint.

Published: 01st December 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Dogs, Pets

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A man allegedly killed a stray dog after it bit his son in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place about a month back in Simariatal village, while a video of the brutal killing surfaced on social media on Sunday, following which an animal activist lodged a police complaint, Dehat police station in-charge Anand Kumar said.

In the purported video shot from a distance, the man is seen hitting the dog, screaming with pain, with a sharp-edged tool and then chopping off its leg.

An activist of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) demanded action in the matter from Gwalior police.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI that an FIR has been registered against the man following the complaint.

"According to the villagers, the accused, Sagar Vishwas, was angry as the dog had attacked his son and bitten off flesh of the boy's jaw. The dog had also bitten at least five other people of the village," Kumar said.

A notice will be issued to the accused for appearing before a court, he said.

Based on a complaint by NGO People for Animals (PFA) activist Chhaya Tomar, the police registered the FIR against the man under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming an animal) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

PETA activist Meet Ashar and PFA's Priyanshu Jain said the incident was caught on a video that went viral on social media platforms.

The PETA in a statement said it is learnt that the man allegedly killed the community dog by repeatedly beating the animal with a rod and then chopping off its leg with a knife.

"PETA India commends the Gwalior police for taking steps to send across the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated," Ashar said.

Jain said they had never come across such an act of cruelty against an animal in Madhya Pradesh.

"The accused needs mental evaluation and counselling. Cases like these signify the need for stronger laws against animal abuse," Jain said.

