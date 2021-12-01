STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai records 108 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 2020; four patients die

Published: 01st December 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Wednesday reported 108 new coronavirus positive cases, its lowest daily infection count since April 2020, a civic official said.

With this, the city's caseload climbed to 7,62,989, while the death of four patients took the toll to 16,340, he said.

The city generally reports fewer number of cases on Mondays as compared to other days, mainly due to less number of tests conducted the previous day, the official said, adding that the daily case count reported on Wednesday is the lowest since mid-April last year.

A total of 37,877 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai during the day, taking the cumulative test count in the city to 1,24,63,139.

At present, there are 1,904 active infection cases as 215 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals. With this, the overall recovery count rose to 7,42,176, the official said.

Currently, 16 buildings in Mumbai have been sealed to prevent the spread of the virus, while there have been no containment zones in the city since mid-August.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the metropolis is 97 per cent, while its doubling rate is 2,780 days. The average growth rate of cases is 0.02 per cent for the period between November 24 and December 30, the official said.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest single-day fatality count of 90 was witnessed on May 1.

