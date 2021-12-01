No error found in NEET question, Centre tells SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that a three-member committee comprising professors of IIT, Delhi Technological University and the National Physics Laboratory has concluded that there was no error in a physics question in Hindi in the NEET-UG test held earlier this year. The test is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud dismissed a plea by 22 NEET-UG candidates who sought recalculation of their scores due to the alleged error in a physics question in Hindi. The counsel representing the students contended before the bench that the court has to look at the physics textbook, which is considered the Bible for students, before disposing of their petition.

At this, the bench remarked that the book may be the Bible for students, but the opinion given by the professors is like the opinion of Jesus Christ. “We have to go by the opinion.” said the bench.The bench noted that the panel of three independent experts opined that the answer for the physics question in Hindi and English versions was the same. On November 25, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to set up a committee of three experts to examine the correctness of the question in the NEET-UG 2021 exam.

Appearing for NTA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the panel found that irrespective of the medium, English or Hindi, the answer to the question will remain same. The National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Under Graduate examination was held on September 12, for MBBS and BDS courses in which over 15 lakh students appeared. Results were declared on November 1. The plea had sought deletion of disputed question from all the versions of the subject and declaration of fresh result.