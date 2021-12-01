STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Normal to above normal minimum temperature likely over northwest India: IMD's winter forecast

IMD said most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas are also likely to see normal to above normal minimum temperatures in the upcoming winter season.

Published: 01st December 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Winter, Delhi winter

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Normal to above normal minimum temperatures are predicted over many parts of northwest India from December 2021 to February 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It said most parts of south and northeast India, and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas are also likely to see normal to above normal minimum temperatures in the upcoming winter season.

Below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of northwest India and most parts of northeast India, where normal to above normal maximum temperatures are most likely, the IMD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD winter season winter temperatures
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp