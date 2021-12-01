STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron scare: Seven-day institutional quarantine for those arriving in Maharashtra from 'at risk' countries

Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority said in its latest guidelines.

Published: 01st December 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 12:59 AM

Lemon Tree Hotel converted into a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients, amid rise in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid concerns caused by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday night that travelers arriving in the state from 'at-risk' countries will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. The list of 'at risk' countries is announced by the Union government.

According to an updated list, the countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority said in its latest guidelines. If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

Passengers from other than at-risk countries will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport. Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14 days' home quarantine. If found positive the patient will be shifted to a hospital, the guidelines added.

