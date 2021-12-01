STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition parties stage protest in Parliament complex against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protest and so did the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had so far been staying away from opposition meets.

Published: 01st December 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 11:38 AM

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties put up a united front and staged a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Holding placards, the protesting MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked.

Leaders of several parties, including the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK, Shiv Sena, TRS, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, IUML, NC, LJD, RSP and Kerala Congress took part in the protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the suspension of the MPs was undemocratic and demanded that it be revoked.

TMC's Saugata Roy said the government has lowered the dignity of Parliament.

"Unless it withdraws the suspension, our protests will continue," he added.

The 12 suspended MPs will sit in protest in front of the Gandhi statue for the entire day against their suspension from the Upper House of Parliament.

The opposition leaders said they would decide their future course of action on the issue jointly in a meeting, which was held in Kharge's chamber.

The opposition MPs boycotted Tuesday's proceedings in the Rajya Sabha after staging a walkout.

Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha also staged a walkout, but later joined the proceedings.

