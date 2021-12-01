STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan health minister directs officials to increase Covid testing, speed up vaccination

covid testing, bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Wednesday asked officials to increase COVID-19 testing and speed up the vaccination drive in the state as the tally of active cases of the disease crossed the 200-mark.

He held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the department's preparedness in view of the apprehension of a possible third wave of the disease.

Meena asked the officials to increase testing, ensure 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of the vaccine by December-end and speed up the drive to administer the second dose to the beneficiaries.

The minister also asked them to disburse the compensation for the deaths due to the disease as soon as possible.

It was informed in the meeting that 84 per cent of beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccine and 54 per cent have got the second dose.

Meena directed the officials to conduct door-to-door vaccination and motivate the general public to take the second dose.

Twenty-one COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, with the maximum of 10 cases being from Jaipur.

Two cases each were reported from Alwar, Jodhpur and Nagaur, and one each from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Sikar and Udaipur.

With this, the number of active cases has increased to 203. So far, a total of 9,54,806 people have tested Covid positive in the state. The death toll stands at 8,955 and the count of recoveries is at 9,45,648.

