STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha MPs protesting in Parliament complex seeking revocation of their suspension to stage sit-in daily

The leaders termed the suspension order 'autocratic' and asserted that they will not apologise for 'raising people's issues'.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge with suspended MPs of Rajya Sabha during a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue demanding revocation of their suspension. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twelve suspended Rajya Sabha MPs of the opposition parties holding day-long protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex will continue to do so every day till their suspension is revoked.

The leaders termed the suspension order "autocratic" and asserted that they will not apologise for "raising people's issues".

"Our protest will go on until this illegal suspension is revoked. Our MPs have been protesting in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Every day from 10 am to 11 am opposition MPs are protesting and will continue to do so. The suspended MPs are also sitting in protest and will do so every day from 10 am to 5 pm in front of the Gandhi statue," Ripun Bora, one of the suspended MPs, told PTI.

Describing the suspension order as "autocratic", he said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu should explain why they have been suspended as they were raising farmers' and peoples' issues such as price rise and Pegasus snooping allegations.

"Is that an offence? Should we apologise for it?" he asked rhetorically.

Another suspended MP Syed Naseer Hussain echoed similar views and asked how can the MPs be asked to apologise for raising people's issues such as farm laws agitation, probe into the Pegasus matter, price rise and fuel cost hikes.

"We will continue our protest. We may also escalate it to other forms of protest if the suspension is not revoked," he told PTI.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

Six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M) have been suspended.

The MPs are Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Bora, Rajamani Patel, Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and Binoy Viswam of the CPI.

Venkaiah Naidu has said he was not considering Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's appeal of revoking the action as the suspended MPs have not shown any remorse, but on the contrary, justified their acts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha MPS Suspended MPs
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp