STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sameer Wankhede vs Nawab Malik: NCB official asked to appear before Mumbai caste verification panel

Bhim Army leader Ashok Kamble had filed the complaint against Wankhede for allegedly forging documents and presenting himself as member of the Hindu Mahar community.

Published: 01st December 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the agency headquarters in New Delhi

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A caste verification committee here has asked Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede to appear before it on December 14, according to Bhim Army leader Ashok Kamble, who is the complainant in the matter.

Kamble had filed the complaint with the Mumbai district caste verification committee against Wankhede for allegedly forging documents and presenting himself as member of the Hindu Mahar (Scheduled Caste) community to secure the government job.

"We presented all the documents to the committee and asked it to take up the matter further. The committee told us that Wankhede will be asked to depose before it on December 14," Kamble said on Wednesday.

Notably, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had also earlier alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim, but he forged his documents to get the government job.

Wankhede had led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October this year and drugs were allegedly seized onboard.

Later, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some other people were arrested in that case.

Malik had termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sameer Wankhede Nawab Malik Narcotics Control Bureau Bhim Army Ashok Kamble
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp