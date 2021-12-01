STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop 'injustice' towards job seekers in Railways: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier a job in the Railways was an honour, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier, the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his support to those seeking jobs in the Railways and called for stopping the "injustice" towards them.

In a tweet, he also claimed there are now "no jobs" in the Railways.

"Earlier a job in the Railways was an honour, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier. Stop the injustice to the people. We want #JusticeForRailwaysStudents," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

