TV actor's wife held for cheating Thane senior citizen of Rs 3.75 lakh

01st December 2021

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: Police have arrested the wife of a Marathi TV actor for allegedly cheating a 72-year-old man of Rs 3.75 lakh on the pretext of helping him in his bank transactions in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

The accused posed as a support staff of a nationalised branch here and obtained all account details of the man.

She also took some cheques from his for opening a fixed deposit in his name, Kasarwadavali police station's senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty said.

The bank manager later called up the victim and asked if he had issued of cheques of certain amounts in the name of the accused, to which he had replied in the negative.

The woman had by that time allegedly siphoned off Rs 3.75 lakh by writing her name as beneficiary on some of the cheques given by the man, the official said.

The bank staff reported the matter to police who arrested the accused on Tuesday, he said.

According to the police, a criminal case was also registered against the accused and her husband in neighbouring Pune.

