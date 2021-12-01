STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What measures are in place for data privacy in virtual queue system for Sabarimala temple: Kerala HC 

The court wanted to know whether access to that data is available to the State police or any other agency.

Published: 01st December 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, which is managing the virtual queue system for the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, what measures have been taken to ensure data privacy in the booking platform.

Also, a Bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar asked TCS whether the data collected at the time of the virtual booking was being used for any other purpose. The court wanted to know whether access to that data is available to the State police or any other agency.

It directed the Project Manager of TCS to file an affidavit answering the queries posed by the Bench as well as the infrastructure and manpower requirement for the booking platform.

The Bench was hearing a PIL initiated by it. The PIL is based on a detailed order of July 1 of the High Court for considering the question -- whether the virtual queue system for Sabarimala pilgrimage can be entrusted to the Travancore Devaswom Board as has been done by other Devaswoms. The matter was listed for further hearing on December 14.

