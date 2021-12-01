Zoramthanga urges PM to appoint chief secretary who knows Mizo language

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a new chief secretary in the state, one who has working knowledge of the Mizo language, a month after the Centre appointed Renu Sharma to the top post.

The CM had a month ago raised the same issue in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Zoramthanga, who is currently in the national capital, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a wide range of issues, including the appointment of chief secretary and rehabilitation of Myanmar refugees, an official statement said.

The statement also said that the chief minister, during the meeting, requested the PM to consider his government's request to appoint a chief secretary who has "working knowledge of the Mizo language" for effective administration.

The prime minister assured him that he will take up the matter with authorities concerned, according to the statement.

Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Renu Sharma was asked by the Centre to take charge from November 1.

That very day, the Mizoram government issued a notification asking Manipur-cadre IAS officer JC Ramthanga, who is posted as additional chief secretary to the CM, to take up the responsibilities that come with the state chief secretary's post.

Sharma, however, assumed office on November 2.

Zoramthanga had on October 29 written to Shah urging him to modify the Centre's order of appointing Sharma as the chief secretary.

In the letter, the chief minister pointed out that none of the cabinet ministers understands Hindi and some even have problems comprehending English.

During his meeting with Modi on Tuesday, the Mizoram CM further urged him to provide assistance to the Myanmar nationals, who fled their country and entered the state following a military coup in February, the statement added.