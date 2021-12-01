STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Zoramthanga urges PM to appoint chief secretary who knows Mizo language

The CM had a month ago raised the same issue in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published: 01st December 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a new chief secretary in the state, one who has working knowledge of the Mizo language, a month after the Centre appointed Renu Sharma to the top post.

The CM had a month ago raised the same issue in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Zoramthanga, who is currently in the national capital, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a wide range of issues, including the appointment of chief secretary and rehabilitation of Myanmar refugees, an official statement said.

The statement also said that the chief minister, during the meeting, requested the PM to consider his government's request to appoint a chief secretary who has "working knowledge of the Mizo language" for effective administration.

The prime minister assured him that he will take up the matter with authorities concerned, according to the statement.

Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Renu Sharma was asked by the Centre to take charge from November 1.

That very day, the Mizoram government issued a notification asking Manipur-cadre IAS officer JC Ramthanga, who is posted as additional chief secretary to the CM, to take up the responsibilities that come with the state chief secretary's post.

Sharma, however, assumed office on November 2.

Zoramthanga had on October 29 written to Shah urging him to modify the Centre's order of appointing Sharma as the chief secretary.

In the letter, the chief minister pointed out that none of the cabinet ministers understands Hindi and some even have problems comprehending English.

During his meeting with Modi on Tuesday, the Mizoram CM further urged him to provide assistance to the Myanmar nationals, who fled their country and entered the state following a military coup in February, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoramthanga PM Modi
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp