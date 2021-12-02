STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1,502 international passengers tested for Covid at 11 AAI-run airports on Wed; none found positive

'Seven international flights arrived from 'at risk countries' and 57 from 'non at risk countries',' the AAI wrote on Twitter.

Published: 02nd December 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing, bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 1,502 international passengers were tested for COVID-19 at 11 AAI-run airports on Wednesday and none of them was found positive, according to an official statement.

Major airports, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, are run by private companies and not by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and operates more than 100 airports across the country. Eleven AAI airports operated 64 international flights on Wednesday.

"Seven international flights arrived from 'at risk countries' and 57 from 'non at risk countries'," the AAI wrote on Twitter.

A total of 1,502 passengers were tested at these airports, it added. "Out of the total number of passengers, 311 passengers were tested through rapid RT-PCR test and 1,191 passengers through RT-PCR test. None found positive," the AAI said.

According to an update issued by the health ministry on November 30, the "at-risk" list includes countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China and Mauritius.

Other countries in the list are New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

The Centre had earlier this week asked the states and Union territories to ensure RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from the "at-risk" countries on the first day of arrival and a re-test on the eighth day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp