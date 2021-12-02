2022 UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi pledges 20 lakh jobs, says development is Congress poll plank

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party would contest the 2022 UP elections on the development plank.

She was addressing her party’s Pratigya Rally in Moradabad.

Recalling the days of her grandfather-in-law, who had migrated to Moradabad at the time of partition, Priyanka attacked the present BJP dispensation while drawing a parallel between the condition of traders than the current times.

She claimed that the present government had destroyed business and the businessmen of Moradabad.

ALSO READ | PM Modi not a sympathiser of farmers but seeker of votes: Priyanka

She listed the demonetization and GST as the factors which eclipsed the growth of the trading community in the city. “Due to wrong government policy, black money did not come to the country after demonetization, GST made the way difficult for businessmen, the wages of the artisans were reduced to half. This was compounded by the rise in prices of raw materials,” she said.

Priyanka announced that her party will contest the polls on the development issue. If Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it would provide 20 lakh jobs and create manufacturing hubs in all the districts of the state, she said. "Congress will contest elections on basis of development. Will provide 20 lakh jobs. Manufacturing hub will open in every district," she said.

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not respecting the farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws. "It will take only Rs 4,000 crore for clearing all dues of sugar cane farmers. PM Modi bought private aircraft for Rs 8,000 crore last year during the Covid pandemic. The Centre is paying Rs 20,000 crore for beautification of Parliament but doesn't have money to clear your dues," Priyanka Gandhi added.