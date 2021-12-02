STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2022 UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi pledges 20 lakh jobs, says development is Congress poll plank

While addressing her party’s Pratigya Rally in Moradabad, Priyanka claimed that the present government had destroyed business and the businessmen of the city.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party would contest the 2022 UP elections on the development plank.

She was addressing her party’s Pratigya Rally in Moradabad. 

Recalling the days of her grandfather-in-law, who had migrated to  Moradabad at the time of partition, Priyanka attacked the present BJP dispensation while drawing a parallel between the condition of traders than the current times. 

She claimed that the present government had destroyed business and the businessmen of Moradabad.

ALSO READ | PM Modi not a sympathiser of farmers but seeker of votes: Priyanka

She listed the demonetization and GST as the factors which eclipsed the growth of the trading community in the city. “Due to wrong government policy, black money did not come to the country after demonetization, GST made the way difficult for businessmen, the wages of the artisans were reduced to half. This was compounded by the rise in prices of raw materials,” she said.

Priyanka announced that her party will contest the polls on the development issue. If Congress comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it would provide 20 lakh jobs and create manufacturing hubs in all the districts of the state, she said. "Congress will contest elections on basis of development. Will provide 20 lakh jobs. Manufacturing hub will open in every district," she said. 

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not respecting the farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws. "It will take only Rs 4,000 crore for clearing all dues of sugar cane farmers. PM Modi bought private aircraft for Rs 8,000 crore last year during the Covid pandemic. The Centre is paying Rs 20,000 crore for beautification of Parliament but doesn't have money to clear your dues," Priyanka Gandhi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pratigya Rally 2022 UP polls 2022 UP assembly elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp