STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army to introduce new combat uniform from next year

The new camouflage uniform will be based on a "digital disruptive" pattern and they are expected to be showcased at the Army Day parade on January 15, they said.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian Army man

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Army is set to introduce a light and more climate-friendly combat uniform for its personnel from next year, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The new camouflage uniform will be based on a "digital disruptive" pattern and they are expected to be showcased at the Army Day parade on January 15, they said.

It is learnt that the new combat uniform has been finalised after wide-ranging discussions and analysis of military uniforms of several countries, the people said.

They said the new uniform will be much more durable as well as comfortable in both summers and winters.

The uniforms, which will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen, have been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

The Navy had rolled out a new camouflage uniform last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army uniform army combat uniform
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp