STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill: MPs question LGBTQ exclusion

The much awaited bill to regulate and supervise clinics offering fertility treatments and to establish a national registry and registration authority was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 1.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQIA, queer, Section 377, pride, rainbow

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much awaited bill to regulate and supervise clinics offering fertility treatments and to establish a national registry and registration authority was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.  The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021, moved by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, envisages prevention of misuse and safe and ethical practice of ART services, and seeks to set minimum standards and code of conduct for fertility clinics and egg or sperm banks. 

It provides for penal measures that include fine between Rs 10 and Rs 20 lakh and jail term between eight and 12 years for repeat offenders, including those involved in trafficking and sale of embryos. During the discussion on the Bill, several members like BSP’s Sangeeta Azad, TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and NCP’s Supriya Sule raised the issue of exclusion of single male parent and the LGBTQ community and argued that they, too, had the right to become parents. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the bill excludes those who cannot afford this expensive procedure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBT LGBTQI Winter Session of Parliament
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp