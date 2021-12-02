STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to use PM Narendra Modi's charisma in stir-hit Uttarakhand

Notably, Udham Singh Nagar district was heavily affected by agitations against the controversial farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo| ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally on December 4 in Dehradun, another rally of the PM will be organised in Udham Singh Nagar or Nainital districts of Kumaon division this month itself, said BJP state functionaries. Madan Kaushik, state BJP president said, “After December 4 rally in Dehradun, the PM could have another rally in Kumaon division on December 24.”

Notably, US Nagar district was heavily affected by agitations against the controversial farm laws. Two short-listed locations for the rally could be Rudrapur in US Nagar or Haldwani in Nainital. Political analysts said chances were high that the venue for the next proposed rally would be Rudrapur in US Nagar. 

“Rally in Rudrapur will target the whole farming belt in US Nagar as well as Haridwar districts. These two districts have 20 seats in the 70-seat Assembly. After repealing the farm laws, the BJP will pitch itself as a friend of farmers,” said Dinesh Mansera, an analyst in Nainital.

Many say the Centre repealing the farm laws and the state government rolling back the Char Dham laws have set the stage for upcoming elections. Kirankant Sharma, a political commentator based in Dehradun said, “The rally in Dehradun is kind of kicking-off the campaign. Now, the BJP has the audacity to say that it has abided by the will of an important section of people which is important for the society as well as the nation.”

Some also opined that the anger against farm laws is weaker in Uttarakhand as there has been no death of farmers from the hill state during the agitation. Vikas Singh Saini, a farmer from US Nagar said, “We have no personal enmity with any party but those laws were oppressive and promoted slavery of farmers. Also, our brothers who lost their lives are not going to come back.”

Stage set for upcoming election
Two locations for the prime minister’s rally could be Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar or Haldwani in Nainital. Notably, US Nagar district was heavily affected by agitations against the farm laws. The Centre repealing the farm laws and the state government rolling back the Char Dham laws have set the stage for upcoming elections. Many also opined that the anger against farm laws is weaker in Uttarakhand.

