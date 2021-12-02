STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress' aim to defeat BJP but some people only help them: Kharge on Mamata's 'no UPA' remark

The TMC chief's statement on the UPA was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she met leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena. 

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Criticizing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "there is no UPA", Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that Congress' aim is to defeat BJP while some people are only helping the ruling party at the Centre.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Mamata Banerjee is absolutely wrong that the UPA does not exist. It is also wrong to launch personal attacks on Rahul Gandhi. Mamata Banerjee's allegation that Rahul ji is not visible anywhere is wrong. Congress is raising every issue and is fighting everywhere. Our aim is to defeat BJP but some people are helping that party only. Congress is in power in many states and also in Opposition in some places.

"We have tried to include them (TMC) in various socio-political issues where Congress made its name. The opposition should not get divided and fight amongst themselves. We have to fight against BJP together," added the senior Congress leader.

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.

Congress BJP Mamata Banerjee UPA Mallikarjun Kharge TMC
