STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress remains 'central pillar' for collective national effort to beat BJP: Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma said Congress, as the principal national opposition party, remains a central pillar for a collective national effort.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the Congress remains a central pillar for a collective national effort to defeat the BJP, party leader Anand Sharma said on Thursday that a broad-based understanding among secular, progressive and democratic parties on people's issues is the need of the hour.

His remarks came a day after TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remark, "There is no UPA now." To oppose and defeat the BJP, a broad-based understanding and cooperation among secular, progressive and democratic political parties on people's issues is the need of the hour. That will connect with people's expectations," Sharma said on Twitter.

"Congress, as the principal national opposition party, remains a central pillar for a collective national effort," added the deputy leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha and a member of the group of 23 leaders that wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking large scale organisational overhaul in the party. Earlier in the day, another G-23 leader, Kapil Sibal, said that without Congress, the UPA will be a body without a soul and asserted that it was time to show opposition unity.

On Wednesday, Banerjee met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and called for fighting the BJP unitedly while taking a veiled swipe at the Congress leadership. Asked if she wanted Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Banerjee had said, "There is no UPA now".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Sharma Congress UPA Mamata Banerjee BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp