Dehradun Diary: Corbett officials toughen stand against drones and more

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

Jump in Char Dham footfall

Char Dham Yatra footfall this year has witnessed a jump with more than 5 lakh pilgrims compared to last year’s 3.22 lakh pilgrims visiting the four shrines. The portals of the four shrines have been closed for the winter break with Badrinath closing on November 20. Out of the total 5,06,240 pilgrims, 2,41,712 visited Kedarnath followed by 1,97,056 to Badrinath, 33,166 to Gangotri and 33,303 to Yamunotri. In 2019, over 38 lakh pilgrims had visited the shrines. The offerings also came down to Rs 8 crore in 2020 from Rs 55 crore in 2019. PM Modi had visited Kedarnath on November 5, just a day before closure of portals of the shrine.

Sex ratio improves in Himalayan state

Uttarakhand has registered some improvement in sex ratio with 984 females per 1,000 males, revealed the recently released report of National Family Health Survey (NFHS) by the Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare. According to the last survey of NFHS in 2015-16, the hill state’s ratio stood at 888/1,000. The report also revealed improvement in deliveries in hospitals. Earlier the percentage of deliveries in hospitals stood 68.60% which has improved to 83.20% in the latest report. In February this year, Uttarakhand government launched a scheme under which nameplates of the houses in villages will bear the names of daughters. Titled ‘Gharaiki Pehchan Chelik Naam’ (Ghar Ki Pehchaan Beti ka Naam), houses will have name plates displaying names of daughters in selected villages.

Corbett officials toughen stand against drones

The Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) administration has issued directions to shoot down or capture any drone in the air space of the protected sanctuary. This comes after a drone was recovered from Sarpudali range of the reserve last month. Rahul, director of the CTR who uses only his first name said, “Flying of drones or any object in close vicinity is a threat to wildlife. Those found in violation will face action.” Officials of the reserve told that drones could be used by some elements to track wild animals which can pose threat to wildlife.

Notice to 150 doctors over bond violation

The Uttarakhand government has issued notices (Kurki) to more than 150 doctors who reneged on bond by not keeping their commitment to serve at least five years in government service. Dhan Singh Rawat, state health minister said, “Instructions have been issued to take strict actions against such doctors. We are committed to provide best health care to the people of our state.” Officials of the state health department said the doctors have to pay bond money of Rs 30 lakh (MBBS) and Rs 15 lakh (PG) which was raised to Rs 1 crore and Rs 2.5 crore in 2017 respectively. The government offers MBBS courses at subsidised rates in state-run medical colleges.