Denied ticket, TMC leader to contest against Mamata Banerjee's kin in Kolkata polls

Ratan Malakar, who was denied ticket in the upcoming civic polls, filed nomination on December 1 for contesting in ward no 73.

Published: 02nd December 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A TMC candidate campaigns for Kolkata civic election

A TMC candidate campaigns for Kolkata civic election. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Creating embarrassment for Trinamool Congress, an aggrieved party leader has filed nomination as an independent candidate to contest CM Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls.

Ratan Malakar, who was denied ticket in the upcoming civic polls, filed nomination on Wednesday for contesting in ward no 73. Earlier, another TMC leader Sachhidananda Banerjee had filed papers to contest as an independent candidate in ward no 70. Both the wards are in the CM’s Bhowanipore Assembly seat. 

“I don’t want to give any statement against anyone. Contesting as an independent candidate is completely my own decision,” said Malakar.

Since the announcement of its candidate list, the TMC has been facing a series of agitations staged by aspiring party workers who couldn’t make it to the list. The party has axed 39 sitting councillors from its list of candidates in the poll scheduled on December 19.  

“Candidature of the CM’s sister-in-law surprised many of us. Malakar was confident that he would be fielded by the party. However, he should have realised Kajari’s candidature was Mamata Banerjee’s decision. He should have accepted it,” said a TMC leader.

