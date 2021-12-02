STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa: GFP issues show-cause notice to its MLA for 'anti-party activities', 'hobnobbing with BJP'

The notice comes amid reports that Salgaonkar is all set to join the BJP on Friday, ending his four-and-a-half-year-long stint with the GFP as a legislator from the Saligao constituency in North Goa.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Jayesh Salgaonkar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJIL The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar, accusing him of indulging in "anti-party activities" and for "continuously hobnobbing" with the BJP, which rules the state.

The notice comes amid reports that Salgaonkar is all set to join the BJP on Friday, ending his four-and-a-half-year-long stint with the GFP as a legislator from the Saligao constituency in North Goa.

The Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held early next year.

The notice issued to Salgaonkar reads, "This has reference to your behaviour and conduct which have warranted the issuance of this show cause notice, so as to elicit a response, if any, from you."

However, when contacted, Salgaonkar denied being involved in any anti-party activities and said that he has not received any show-cause notice from his party.

In the notice, the GFP said that for the last couple of months, the party has been continuously receiving reports from its workers in Saligao, and from party local leaders "about your constant anti-party activities".

"On January 31, 2021, we as elected MLAs of the Goa Forward Party, had publicly taken an oath before Dev Bodgeshwar (temple in Mapusa) to never align with the BJP under any circumstances in the future.

In spite of that you have been continuously hobnobbing with the BJP and their General Secretary (Organisation) Satish Dhond," the notice reads.

The GFP has said that on November 30, 2021, BJP's MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserratte, made clear remarks to the media that one of the GFP MLAs, who was missing during the trip to Delhi to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is soon going to embrace the BJP.

"Inspite of this news going viral, there was no denial or clarification from your side," the notice reads.

The GFP said that Salgaonkar's behaviour and conduct during the past few months clearly indicated that his intent is to work with the BJP for "personal gains", thereby compromising the values and policies of the party.

"In spite of several reminders for the past six months, you have not shown any interest in the activities of the party.

You have not constituted the block committee, Women Forward committee, Youth Forward committee despite several reminders by the party," the notice reads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
goa forward party Jayesh salgaonkar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp