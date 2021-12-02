STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India adds 9,765 new coronavirus cases, active infections near one lakh mark

The death toll climbed to 4,69,724 with 477 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

A woman and two children, wearing masks, take a less-crowded Metro in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 9,765 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,06,541, while the active cases increased to 99,763, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 158 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 740 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

