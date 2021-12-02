STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India to initially introduce ZyCoV-D Covid-19 vaccine in seven states including Tamil Nadu

The health ministry has reportedly placed a purchase order for one crore dozes of Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

Published: 02nd December 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India will initially introduce the ZyCoV-D Covid-19 vaccine in seven states.

The Cadila Healthcare Ltd's Zydus Cadila vaccine aims to protect against COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday announced that seven states namely, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal where ZyCoV-D vaccine will be used initially may identify districts with a high number of the first dose left out for the introduction of the vaccine.

"National training for ZyCoV-D has been completed. The Selected States should plan sessions based on pharmajet injector and identify vaccinators to be trained for using it for vaccination," a statement issued by the ministry said.

The Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) has reportedly cleared at least seven batches containing 2.37 lakh doses of India's first DNA vaccine. The health ministry has reportedly placed a purchase order for one crore dozes of Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 vaccine, a report said.

The government was initially expecting to start the distribution of the vaccine by this month. The government has also initiated training of vaccinators for administering the vaccine.

The health ministry statement further said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 125 Crore on Thursday. Out of which, 79.13 Crore (84.3%) beneficiaries have been vaccinated for 1st dose and 45.82 Crore (49%) received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ZyCoV-D Cadila Healthcare Ltd DNA vaccin
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp