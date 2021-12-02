STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government waives exams fee of state board students who lost parents due to COVID-19

'We are aware that they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue,' state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Published: 02nd December 2021 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to waive the exam fee of Class 10 and 12 state board students, who have lost their parents due to coronavirus infection. The fee to be waived is for the board exams to be conducted in 2022.

"A small solace from our side to the children who lost their parents to the pandemic - exam fee for state board exams 2021-22 is being waived off," state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

"We are aware that they have gone through a lot already, but their education must continue," she said.

