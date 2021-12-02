STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray discharged from hospital after surgery

Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent cervical spine surgery after getting admitted to the hospital for the treatment of neck pain on November 11.

Published: 02nd December 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Following successful spine surgery, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, informed the hospital authorities on Thursday.

On November 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent cervical spine surgery after getting admitted to the hospital for the treatment of neck pain on November 11.

In an official statement, Thackeray had said that he neglected his neck pain due to his commitment to the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I did not even have time to lift my neck, of course, I said no to my neck pain, but I ignored it a little bit and the effect on my neck happened," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray spine surgery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp