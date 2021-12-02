STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Venkaiah Naidu on media clamp

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed shock over the government forbidding the media’s access to the Central Hall and Library Building. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Kharge pointed out that Parliament becomes the nerve centre of political activities during sessions and the media take these issues to the public. Preventing them from covering the proceedings is unacceptable.

Demanding that issues related to restrictions on media should soon be resolved, Kharge wrote: “Media has carried the responsibility of informing the public about the burning issues being raised on the floor of the House. Forbidding and preventing media into the very premise of the campus of Parliament including access to the Central Hall and Library is not acceptable.”

Certain journalists who covered Parliament had penned an open letter to all political parties that the promise made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding unrestricted entry to Parliament, has not been fulfilled. A group of journalists will also be organising a protest on Thursday against this decison of the government. 

