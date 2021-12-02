STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manish Sisodia, Punjab minister continue to spar on schools

The war of words between Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia and his Punjab couterpart Paragt Singh continues. 

Published: 02nd December 2021 07:31 AM

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The war of words between Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia and his Punjab couterpart Paragt Singh continues. Sisodia on Wednesday took stock of the primary school of Makrauna Kalan, the village of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s maternal grandfather’s (Nanke) in his constituency of Chamkaur Sahib and said, “Punjab government’s claims stand exposed.”

On the other hand, Singh questioned that if the Delhi government had such a ‘wonderful’ system, then why were posts of principals and vice-principals lying vacant in 1,239 schools.

“What do you intend to hide by not providing the requisite list of schools,” he asked Sisodia. AAP’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “The condition of schools in Punjab is very bad. They have no intention of fixing the schools.” 
 

