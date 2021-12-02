Not Channi, ours is 'changi sarkar', delivered on promises: Punjab CM

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said his government had implemented various populist decisions since he assumed office.

Presenting his report card for the last 72 days, Channi said notwithstanding the time constraint, his government would leave no stone unturned to resolve the remaining issues. Training guns at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal for indulging in "mudslinging", Channi said though he liked criticism for the sake of mere criticism is not only unethical but undesirable. He advised Kejriwal not to be envious of his pro-people agenda. Kejriwal should first implement his model of welfare and development in Delhi, the CM said.

"People say it's a Channi government, I say it's a 'changi' (good) government as we have effectively delivered on promises to win the trust of the common man,” he said.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Channi said comparisons cannot be drawn between him and the Delhi CM as the latter is an outsider in Punjab. "How can he compare himself to me? I am a true Punjabi, he's an outsider. He can't compete with me in understanding Punjab, its needs, culture and ethos,” he said.

"I am not 'Elanjeet Singh' (announcement maker) but 'Vishwasjeet Singh (trusted person) who implements decisions on the ground,” Channi said and added "We work for the welfare of all classes. This government is of all."

The CM further said since he assumed the office on September 20, as many as 60 decisions have been implemented in the letter and spirit. "I am here to give a report card before people, to give the full account. We have formed a government to serve people. We will work with honesty and transparency. What I say, I will deliver. I will not break people's trust," he said.

He further said: "I am winning the trust of the people by acting on the ground. Be it reducing power tariff by Rs 3 from November 1, terminating PPAs, giving ownership rights to people living in lal dora of villages, waiving pending water bills of Rs 1,168 crore of rural water supply and reducing the water tariff to Rs 50, all have been done."

Apart from these, Channi said his government has also decided to abolish Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for which the assembly has already passed bills. In a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates, the government has decided to purchase 250 MW solar power at the lowest-ever rates i.e. Rs. 2.33 to Rs 2.34 per unit. For this, tenders have already been accepted, the CM added.

Taking on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over farm laws, he said, "The SAD is the mother of these farm laws. They passed the law of contract farming first and showed it to their BJP, which later brought farm laws."