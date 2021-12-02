STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Proposals sent to Saudi Arabia, nine other countries for air bubble agreement: Jyotiraditya Scindia

International passenger flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner currently.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has sent a proposal to Saudi Arabia and nine other countries for operating flights under the air bubble agreement, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Currently, international passenger flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner. As of November 24, India had formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries.

"We have 10 proposals pending for air bubble agreement. We have forwarded the proposals to these countries. Saudi Arabia is one of them. We are waiting to hear from them," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Lok Sabha as he was replying to a question asked by IUML's E T Mohammed Basheer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International travel Air travel Jyotiraditya Scindia saudi arabia
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp