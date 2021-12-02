STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sad we didn't stop flights from affected nations: Arvind Kejriwal over Omicron detection in India

Of the two cases of the Omicron variant detected in Karnataka, one is a 66-year old South African national who came to Bengaluru on November 20.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following the detection of the first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it was sad that international flights were not stopped from affected countries.

He had on Sunday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to stop flights from countries affected by the new variant of coronavirus with immediate effect.

Of the two cases of the Omicron variant detected in Karnataka, one is a 66-year old South African national who came to Bengaluru on November 20. The other is a 46-year-old man who is said to be an anaesthetist at a hospital in Bengaluru.

He has no travel history to South Africa or any other country. He tested positive on November 22. According to a government official, both the patients had mild symptoms.

Tagging a news report about the detection of the Omicron variant in Karnataka, Kejriwal on Thursday tweeted, "It's sad that we did not stop flights from affected countries." In his letter to Modi on Sunday, the Delhi chief minister had said, "Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and half years.

"With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from coronavirus." In view of the new coronavirus variant, a number of countries, including those in the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions, he had said.

Amid concerns over a possible third wave, Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is fully prepared to tackle the situation and has ramped up oxygen production and storage facilities and prepared an adequate number of oxygen-supported beds for patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp