Scope widens for women army officers in India

Published: 02nd December 2021

Indian Women Army Officers

Another decision is to make all women officers in PC undergo Middle Level Tactical Orientation Course of batches till 2004. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Short Service Commission Women Officers (SSCWO) have been granted Permanent Commission (PC) in eight arms and services — Engineers, Signals, Army Supply Corps, Army Ordinance Corps, EME, Army Intelligence Corps, Army Air Defence and Army Aviation. 

An Indian Army officer confirmed the development and said, “Army has laid down a framework to manage the  career progression of the women officers of these eights arms and services.” This policy is significant because several women officers granted PC have served over 20 years.

The way for PC for SSCWOs was paved by the Supreme Court in February, 2020, when it gave orders to this effect. Army went ahead and appointed a special selection board in September, 2020, to screen women officers up to 2010 batch. Till now, 557 women officers have been granted PC. The new policy brings them on a par with their male counterparts.

Women officers were inducted into the army in 1992 under the Short Service Commission and were able to serve a maximum of 14 years. Women officers had approached Delhi High Court in 2003 over the issue .
As per the new policy, women officers in PC will be eligible for every appointment which was earlier open only to male officers in the eight arms and services. “The postings will now be uniform for men and women. Women will be eligible for posting to field, Line of Control, Line of Actual Control, high altitude areas and will serve in positions which were meant only for male officers.”

The women officers granted PC are eligible for all the courses, competitive and by nomination, which play a significant role in career progression as well as for promotions. In view of large number of women officers becoming eligible, army has taken measures including a one-time waiver in the upper-age limit and service limit in competitive examinations and courses.

Another decision is to make all women officers in PC undergo Middle Level Tactical Orientation Course of batches till 2004. This will be considered at par with the Junior Command Course which is mandatory for regular officers.

