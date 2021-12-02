STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Omicron cases detected in Karnataka as India joins list of countries with new variant

One of the two infected people is a South African who had travelled to India. The other is a Bengalurean with no travel history. Five others contacts might be infected with Omicron.

Published: 02nd December 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects swab at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed India's first two Omicron cases -- both in Karnataka.

One of the two infected people is a South African who had travelled to India. The other is a Bengalurean with no travel history.

The two who tested positive are aged 66 years and 46 years respectively. Both were doubly vaccinated and are asymptomatic.

Three primary and two secondary contacts of the duo who originally tested positive have tested positive too. We have sent all the samples for sampling. One is a travel history and the other has no travel history, the BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta said in Bengaluru.

The 66-year-old South African tested positive on November 20. The genome sequencing report confirmed the presence of Omicron on Thursday. He had been isolated in a hotel. 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts were tested and all of them are negative. We have still kept them all under watch. In a separate lab, he got tested and was found to be negative. He flew out on November 27 for Dubai, the Commissioner said.

He also revealed that the second patient had passed on the infection to five others.

We had tested the 46-year-old Indian on November 22, he said. "The patient had low CT value. So, we sent the sample to NCBS lab and it was found to be positive for Omicron. He was in home isolation and then shifted to a government hospital. 13 primary and 205 secondary contacts have been tested. Of them, three primary and two secondary contacts have tested positive. We have kept them in isolation and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing," the BBMP commissioner added.

EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, made the initial announcement in New Delhi, observing that "two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID apt behaviour is required." 

"All their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said.

WATCH |

The first indications that India might have Omicron cases came on Monday when Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the sample of one of the two South African nationals who had come to Bengaluru recently was "different from the Delta variant."

"There is a man who travelled from South Africa and his report is a bit different. It appears different from the delta variant," the minister had said.

ALSO READ | Omicron threat: International flights back on hold, won't resume from December 15

The duo were isolated at hotels in Bengaluru’s BBMP limits and their samples were tested and the Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas even announced that their samples had the ‘Delta variant’, not Omicron. 

However, the samples were rechecked by the government laboratories under the INSACOG and samples were sent to ICMR for reconfirmation. 

It has now been confirmed that it was the Omicron variant. However, more details are awaited about their travel history and where the duo are now isolated.

So far, around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of the Omicron variant.

WATCH |

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. According to the Union Health Minister, the COVID-19 situation is under control in India at present but the country is not free from this disease and Covid-appropriate behaviour should be followed.

The door-to-door vaccination drive is still on and about 70-80 lakh doses are being administered on a daily basis, he said, adding 124 crore doses of Covid vaccine has been administered so far in the country.

(With Online Desk inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Balram Bhargava Omicron cases in India Omicron in Bengaluru Omicron in Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp